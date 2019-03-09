City Council schedules town hall meeting

The Okeechobee City Council has scheduled a town hall meeting for Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Avenue, behind Golden Corral. The purpose of the meeting is so that city residents and business owners who have issues, concerns or ideas can come and express them in an informal setting. Anyone who wishes to speak is asked to fill out a card before the meeting begins, and each speaker will be held to a three-minute time limit so there will be enough time for everyone who wants a chance to be heard. If you would like to make a comment or suggestion but do not want to speak out loud, you may write your comment down. This is your chance to be heard. If you have any questions, contact City Clerk Lane Gamiotea at 863-763-3372 ext.9814.

In other council business during the meeting on March 5:

• Mayor Dowling Watford proclaimed the month of March as Red Cross Month.

• Senior Planner Bill Brissom was presented a certificate of appreciation by Mayor Watford.

• All responsibility for code enforcement was officially transferred from the fire department to the police department.

• The fire department requested and received permission to have a Boot Drive to collect money for Muscular Dystrophy (MD). Firefighter Jared Akins explained all funds raised are used locally to help those within our community who live with MD.

• The council discussed creating a resolution concerning Lake Okeechobee levels.

• The city will be disposing of obsolete and surplus equipment.

• Southwest Second, Third and Fourth Avenues will be closed between North and South Park Streets beginning Friday, March 8, at 5 p.m. and reopening Sunday, March 10, at 11 p.m.

• Rick Chartier and Felix Grandos were appointed to the Planning Board/Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board as alternates.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.