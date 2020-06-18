City council makes plan to work on charter

OKEECHOBEE — When Okeechobee City Councilman Bobby Keefe was elected, one of the things he particularly wanted to work on was updating the city charter. In the year since he was elected, he has brought this up several times, but the year has been so filled with fire merge and coronavirus that there has been no time for charter review. Finally, at the meeting on Tuesday, June 17, the charter was on the agenda. It was decided that a committee will be formed of either city residents or city business owners, who, along with the city attorney, will begin reviewing the charter. The desire of the council is to set the process up so that all citizens will have input throughout the entire process, most likely online. They expect it to take some time to complete the entire review, but plan to get started as soon as possible. The committee members will be asked to fill out applications, and anyone with any knowledge of government operations would be very welcomed.



In other business, Detective Bill Saum of the Okeechobee City Police Department was presented with a certificate of retirement and a retirement badge after 39 years of serve to the city of Okeechobee.

Surrounded by colleagues and friends, Detective Bill Saum retires after 39 years with the city of Okeechobee.



The city council discussed its summer meeting schedule and decided to continue with regular meetings all summer. In addition, there is a workshop with the county scheduled for June 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the county commissioners’ chambers at the old courthouse. The meeting will also be accessible online.