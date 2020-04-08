Citizens are safer at home

By David Hardin, sheriff

of Glades County

I am addressing you this afternoon in regard to the COVID-19 crisis gripping our county, state and our country. We are being told that the darkest days are coming and that it will be a defining moment for our generation.

As your sheriff, I am reaching out to all of you and asking, begging for you to take the “Safer At Home” Executive Order by Gov. Ron DeSantis as seriously as it is intended. There is no reason other than essential work or gathering essential supplies to be out of your homes/ properties. If you do go out for an essential task, then make sure you are washing/sanitizing at every opportunity.

I am also asking for you to secure your homes, vehicles and out-buildings against burglary and theft. These simple acts will make a huge difference as we patrol through this crisis and it will help reduce the exposure of my deputies and help us to conserve the PPE equipment that is so hard to obtain. In the near future, you can expect a curfew to be set from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. This will have no impact on those employed in essential businesses. I will announce it officially when the details have been set.

As you can imagine, all of my personnel are considered necessary and we are trying to limit their exposure, as to not run into a crisis by being shorthanded. There has been a rumor that we have infected employees working in our jail. I can assure each of you that we currently do not have and have not had anyone test positive for the virus. I have put into place a 14-day stay at home order if you have been out of state or otherwise possibly exposed. I was the first employee to have to stay home after my wife and I had flown to see our grandkids out of state where our daughter is stationed.



This is a time to be patient, be kind to those you are in contact with and help out by taking care of your families and yourselves. Turn to your faith and pray. Pray for everyone. This will not last forever, and we will come out of this. We might find out we have a new normal when it’s all said and done.



Stay safe, stay healthy and wash your hands.