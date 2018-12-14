Christmas Parade in Okeechobee is an annual favorite

OKEECHOBEE — Santa flew in from the North Pole to pay Okeechobee citizens and adults alike a visit at the annual lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. The parade featured floats from local organizations and schools as well as the traditional lineup of horses and more, all decked out for the holidays with lights and festive decorations. Enjoy the following gallery of photos of the parade.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.