Children enjoy story time at the Harlem Academy Daycare On Aug. 28, children from the Harlem Academy Daycare participated in the first preschool story time at the Florida B. Thomas Library. They enjoyed an educational story that was read to them by a positive male role model of the Harlem community. Pictured is Reverend McNealy of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church reading to the preschool children.

