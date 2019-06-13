Cheer Camp starts Monday; many other Okeechobee events planned for Friday

Empowerment Workshop scheduled

The Inner Truth Project will hold an Empowerment Workshop for survivors of sexual trauma on Friday, June 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Our Village Okeechobee, 1703 S.W. Second Ave. This is not group therapy, it is a supportive, non-judgmental environment to provide empowerment, encouragement and healing. For information or to register email info@innertruthproject.org or call 772-200-4599.

Shrine Club holds events

The Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., will hold the following events: Catfish dinners will be served on Friday, June 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be live music. Spaghetti dinners will be served on Tuesday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. for $8. There will be live music and karaoke. Bluegrass night with Keith Bass and The Florida Bluegrass Express will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Concession stand will be open. A cover charge of $10. For information, call 863-763-3378.

Healthy Start meeting set

Okeechobee Country Healthy Start Coalition Board of Directors will meet Friday, June 14, at noon at Okeechobee First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 401 S.W. Fourth St. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call Kay Begin at 863-462-5877.

VFW Post 10539 hosts events

Big Lake VFW Post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., will host the following event: Steak and shrimp dinners will be served on Friday, June 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. Music is by Hired Guns from 7 to 11 p.m. For information, call 863-763-2308.

VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: The Post will serve dinner on Friday, June 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert, with music by Travis, from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Elks to host breakfast

Lake Okeechobee Elks, 131 N.W. 36th St., will host its AYCE pancake breakfast on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, from 8 to 11 a.m. You will have your choice of sausage or bacon plus AYCE pancakes, juice and coffee. Adult meals cost $6, children $3, children under five are free.

Moose Lodge to host events

The Moose Lodge #1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Friday, June 14, there will be hamburger or shrimp at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, will be the WOTM spaghetti dinner with salad and a roll at 5 p.m. with music by Medicine Man from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, June 16, there will be breakfast from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Oakview Baptist Church hosts VBS

Oakview Baptist Church, 677 S,W. 32nd St., invites you to a Vacation Bible Study. It begins Monday, June 17, and goes through June 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. every day and VBS will be from 6 to 9 p.m. This is a free event for ages three and up. There is a nursery available for children under the age of three whose parents wish to attend a class. For more information, call 863-763-1699.

Cheer Camp scheduled

The Okeechobee Storm Summer Cheer Camp will be held at Cedar Plaza, 2947 S.W. Third Terrace, from Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch and snack will be provided. They will learn to cheer, dance, stunt and tumble. This is a free event. Space is limited. Call 863-697-3211 to register your child. Sponsored by the Children’s Services Council.

Historical Society to meet

The Historical Society will meet on Monday, June 17, at noon in the museum building at 1850 U.S. 98 N. Everyone is welcome to attend, just bring a covered dish. This will be the last meeting before the summer break.

Garden Club to meet

The Okeechobee Garden Club will host its monthly meeting on Monday, June 17, at the UF/IFAS Extension Office, 458 U.S. 98, at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Republicans to meet

The Okeechobee Chapter of the Republican party of Florida welcomes you to attend its monthly meeting on Monday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Cowboy’s BBQ, 202 N.E. Seventh Ave. Arrive at 6 p.m. if placing a food order. You’ll receive many tips on do’s and don’ts of social media and much more on how to be a part of President Trump’s Official Campaign Kickoff Rally in Orlando, Tuesday, June 18.

Orchid Club to meet

The Orchid Club will hosts its monthly meeting on Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension Office, 458 U.S. 98. Come and learn about the many orchids and how to care for them.

Legion 64 to host events

American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host the following events: On Friday, June 14, wear a red shirt for the red shirt challenge and get registered for a free dinner for two. The karaoke/fish fry is from 5 to 8 p.m. with a choice of fish, shrimp or chicken in a basket for $6 or on a salad for $7. There will be music by Glenn “Sax Man” Meyer from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, is College Game Day with $9 buckets of domestic beer all day. Sunday, June 16, there is a wing special and $1 drafts. Bingo is at 6:30 p.m. and the kitchen is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Monday, June 17, there will be five-card bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. with lunch at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, is meeting day. The Sons will meet at 6 p.m. and a Quarter Auction for Mary Prescott begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 863-763-5309.

Amvets 200 to host events

Amvets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E., will host quarter bingo on Friday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, June 16, and Tuesday, June 18, it hosts five-card bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. open to members and guests. For more information, call 863-484-8135.

Methodist Church say register for VBS on June 19

The First United Methodist Church, 200 N.W. Second St., will host Vacation Bible School. ‘Who is My Neighbor? Learning to Love Like Jesus’ will be held on Friday, June 21, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with dinner served, Saturday, June 22, from 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. with lunch served, and Sunday, June 23, from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. Stop by the church office to pick up a registration form before June 19.

Democrats to meet

The Okeechobee Democrats group welcomes you to attend its monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s, 608 S. Parrott Ave.

Luncheon to be held

Home Health Providers Collaborative Care Luncheon will be on Friday, June 28, from noon to 1 p.m. at Raulerson Hospital, 1796 U.S. 441, in the inservice classroom behind the hospital. If you plan to attend, R.S.V.P is required by Friday, June 21. Call Martha Freitas at 561-451-7973 or email Martha.Freitas@hcahealthcare.com.

Businesswomen to meet

The Businesswomen’s Referral Network invites you to attend its meeting on Friday, June 21, at Lakeside Grill, 1111 S. Parrott Ave., at 11:30 a.m. Instead of the usual gift exchange, please bring something to help the teachers. For questions and information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Bluegrass concert scheduled

Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express will be in concert at the Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., on Saturday, June 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. The concession stand will be open. For information, call 863-763-3378.

VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78, will host the following events: On Sunday, June 16, there will be a full breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. by the Ladies AMVETS. On Wednesday, June 19, the AMVETS will serve a ham and scalloped potatoes dinner at 5 p.m. On Friday, June 21, the post will serve dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu includes grilled boneless ribeye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert, with music by Saxman from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, June 22, the VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

VBS scheduled June 24

The Fountain of Life Church, 1302 S.W. 32nd St., will hold a Vacation Bible School (VBS) for kids in first through fifth grades from Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call to register your children from 9 a.m. to noon at 863-763-8945.

CCC meeting set July 23

The Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 23, at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303. For information, call 863-462-5125.

Burger and bike event set

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee is throwing its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.