OKEECHOBEE — Do you need internet service at home? Hotspot devices are now available for checkout at the Okeechobee Library. All you need is a library card. Supplies are limited. Hotspot devices will be checked out for two weeks only. Renewals will not be available, but you can place a hold to be put on a waiting list. Limit one device per household. To check out a device, you must be 18 or older. For more details, please call 863-763-3536.
Check out and take home free Wi-Fi from library
