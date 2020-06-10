Changes made for entering Hendry County Courthouse

Jun 10th, 2020 · by · Comments:

LABELLE — Beginning Monday, June 8, all persons entering the Hendry County Courthouse must enter through the courtyard on the east side of the judicial wing (facing South Bridge Street) and exit through the south side doors toward the courthouse parking lot.

Upon entering the building, all persons must proceed through a security and temperature check.

Additionally, all individuals must wear a mask or face covering upon entering and while inside the courthouse.

Individuals with disabilities will be allowed entrance on the south side of the courthouse near the courthouse parking lot if special accommodations are needed.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie