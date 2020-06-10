Changes made for entering Hendry County Courthouse

LABELLE — Beginning Monday, June 8, all persons entering the Hendry County Courthouse must enter through the courtyard on the east side of the judicial wing (facing South Bridge Street) and exit through the south side doors toward the courthouse parking lot.

Upon entering the building, all persons must proceed through a security and temperature check.

Additionally, all individuals must wear a mask or face covering upon entering and while inside the courthouse.

Individuals with disabilities will be allowed entrance on the south side of the courthouse near the courthouse parking lot if special accommodations are needed.