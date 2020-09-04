Change proposed in limits on animals on Viking lots

OKEECHOBEE — A proposed change in the number of farm animals allowed on lots in Viking Properties (also known as the Prairie) will be on the agenda for the Sept. 11 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.

Current zoning rules allow a horse or a cow, but no other farm animals on lots less than 5 acres. Most of the lots in Viking are 1.25 acres.

At the Aug. 27 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commissioners, Planning Department Director Bill Royce said the proposed ordinance allows any kind of livestock. It allows up to 12 fowl.

“I think we need to have some kind of happy medium,” Commissioner David Hazellief said. He added code enforcement does not have time to go around counting animals.

“If the property is neglected, Animal Control should come in and see if the animals are being neglected,” he said.

Commissioner Brad Goodbread said his concern is with animal hoarders. He said they have had cases with starving horses. He said they need more involvement by Animal Control to remove animals that are not properly cared for.

“My concern is people who will just start packing animals on a piece of property,” he said.

Commissioner Bryant Culpepper said the neglect calls are usually regarding horses. He said limits are usually based on the amount of manure created by various animals.

“What is the impact on the land they are on?” he said, noting a property that could support a cow and calf could support more than two goats.

Goodbread said the Florida Department of Agriculture has stocking rates which explain how many animals one acre can support.

“It’s a good rule of thumb to work from,” he said. The mix of animals also makes a difference in how many of each a property can support. “Different animals graze differently,” he added. “A horse can decimate a pasture in no time.”

He said the established stocking rates would be a good basis to start from, and “then in time we can see how well it works.”

Commissioner Kelly Owens said it is a residential area and some people will have neighbors who might object if there are too many animals next door, and especially object to the smell. “It comes down to how well people care for their animals and their property,” she said.

A limit of five animals might be a reasonable place to start, she suggested. She said in the animal unit model five sheep is the equivalent of one cow/calf pair.

Goodbread said if you have 1.25 acre lot and half of it is used by your house and front yard, that part of the property should be deducted from the area you could “stock” with farm animals.

Commission Chair Terry Burroughs said the established stocking rates could be a baseline to start with.

“Every year the landowners in the Prairie have an annual meeting,” said a spokesperson from Viking. He said the committee heard from more than 140 landowners on this issue. He said 100 percent agreed “we just want to be left alone.”

The property owners propose a 25 foot setback for residential structures and a 5 foot setback for other structures in Viking. Previously, the setback requirement was 35 feet.