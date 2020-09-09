Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County News

By Paulette Wise

Chamber of Commerce Of Okeechobee County

Chamber After-Hours – Virtual Sept. 10

Okeechobee has a ton of gems! Do you know what they are? Are you ready to be adventurous? Well, make sure and mark your calendars for Thursday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m. for an adventure that will blow you away! Two of our gems that will be featured virtually are John’s Pontoon Boat Tours and the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park. Come along as we sail the lake and ride the prairie with our video experience that awaits you.

You will need to register for this Adventure in order to receive your ticket for a VIP pass (YouTube link). Don’t miss out, register early. Go to okeechobeebusiness.com. Look under featured events for Sept. 10, Business after-hours, and click on that area and it will take you to the registration page. You will receive the link for the event as soon as you have registered. There is no cost for this event and all of our events are open to the public. Register early!

Concealed Weapons Classes

Our next Concealed Weapons Class will be on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 8 a.m. until noon. Cost is $40 per person and class size is limited. All persons interested must register prior to the class by filling out an application at the chamber. You can also go to the chamber website at okeechobeebusiness.com. If registering online, you can pay by Visa or Master Card credit card. Look for Concealed Weapons Class scrolling on the left side of the page under scheduled events. You can click on that area and then go directly to filing out the registration. All persons that have completed the application form and paid in full by Thursday, Sept. 17, will meet at The Gun Shop at 8:00 a.m. and then travel as a class to the designated range.