Chalo Nitka Big Bass Tournament announces results

MOORE HAVEN — The Chalo Nitka Big Bass Tournament took place at the Alvin Ward Boat Ramp in Moore Haven on Saturday, Feb. 29. There were a total of 73 anglers participating in this year’s tournament.

First place went to Mike Atteberry with a bass weighing 5.53 lbs. Second place went to Randy Coyle with a bass weighing 5.41 lbs. Third place went to Bobby Adams with a bass weighing 4.44 lbs. First place in the critter division went to Jennifer Savant with a mudfish weighing 8.85 lbs.

The Chalo Nitka Big Bass Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank the great sponsors that made this year’s 2020 Chalo Nitka Big Bass Tournament an outstanding event.

This event would have not be possible without the generous donations of the following sponsors: Adams Anglers Reef Package & Lounge, Ahern’s Shell, Big Water Bait & Tackle, Brian and Susan Prowant, Chalo Nitka Committee, ChaloNitka.com, City of Moore Haven, Country K Drive Thru, Gambler Lures, Glades County Sheriff’s Office, Glades Electric Cooperative Inc., Johnson-Prewitt & Associates Inc., Jolly Roger Marina, Laundromat of Moore Haven, Mike and Debbie Pressley, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Roland Martin Marine Center, Seminole Tribe of Florida, United States Sugar Corporation, Taylor Electric & Air-Conditioning, and VisitGlades.org. Thank you for your donations and helping Glades County make the Chalo Nitka Big Bass Tournament possible.