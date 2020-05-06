Chalk the Walk for National Hospital Week

CLEWiSTON – Hendry Regional Medical Center Invites Everyone to Celebrate National Hospital Week

May 10-16 is National Hospital Week 2020! HMRC invites everyone to Chalk the Walk. Grab some sidewalk chalk, and come by in the evening (5 p.m. -dusk), or on the weekend, and write an encouraging message and/or draw a picture for all the healthcare heroes hard at work inside.

Stop by any and every entrance or walkway around the HMRC facilities in Clewiston and LaBelle to participate.