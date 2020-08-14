Census takers to visit homes Census takers start visiting homes that have not responded this week. A short video, online at https://youtu.be/kxmDW-9XUc4, shares what to expect and how they will identify themselves. You can still complete the #2020 census online (my2020census.gov) or by phone at 844-330-2020 until Sept. 30.

