Celebrate July 4 and enjoy many other community activities in Okeechobee

Seniors & singles event set

On Friday, June 28, The Gathering Church, 1735 S.W. 24th Ave., will host its Seniors and Singles event at 6 p.m. There will be potluck and bingo. Everyone is welcome. For information, call 863-357-4418.

Fishing tournament scheduled

The 11th annual Lake Okeechobee Airboat Association Trash Fish Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Okee-Tantie Airboat Landing, 1043 S.R. 78. Check-in is held from 8 to 9 a.m. and cast-off is at 9 a.m. For information, call Jamie Lellette at 561-718-3077 or Chad Burnsed at 561-719-2311.

VFW Post 9528 hosts events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW Post 9528, 29012 State Road 78 East in Buckhead Ridge, will host the following events: The post will serve dinner on Friday, June 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music by Mike and Cheryl, from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Moose Lodge hosts events

Moose Lodge #1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will hold the following events: On Friday, June 28, sloppy joes, french fries and salad will be served starting at 5 p.m. On Saturday, June 29, chicken and ribs with sides will be served starting at 5 p.m. Music by Mike Wolski from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, June 30, breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.

VFW 4423 will hold events

VFW Post 4423, 300 N.W. 34th St., will hold the following events: Bingo will be held on Friday, June 28, at 1 p.m. Karaoke will be held at 7 p.m. with Jerry Harmon & NoNo. Bingo will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 1 p.m. Bingo will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 6 p.m. For information, call 863-763-0818.

Amvets 200 to host bingo

Amvets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E. Bay 6, will host quarter bingo on Friday, June 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 2, there will be five-card bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. This event is open to members and guests.

Shrine Club holds events

Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., invites the public to the following events: Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served on Friday, June 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. Music by Cowboy is from 6 to 9 p.m. A spaghetti dinner will be served on Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. For information, call 863-763-3378.

Ministerial Association holds 5th Sunday service

The Okeechobee Ministerial Association is proud to sponsor the next 5th-Sunday Community Service on Sunday, June 30, at 6 p.m. at the Northside

Baptist Church, 51 N.W. 98th St., the first left past Taylor Creek bridge on 441 North. Pastor Rick Giles will be preaching, and other members of the OMA will provide the special music. A love offering will be taken for a local Christian ministry. Come and enjoy this unique community Christian

experience!

Barbecue and fireworks set

VFW Post 10529 will host a July 4 celebration on Thursday, July 4, at the post, 3912 U.S. 441 South. The pavilion will open at noon with barbecued ribs or chicken, baked beans, potato salad and rolls served from 2 to 6 p.m. Music will be by Jeffrey Mean from 1 to 4 p.m. and by J.D. and Zetha Lewis from 5 to 9 p.m. Fireworks are planned at 9 p.m.

Monthly meeting canceled

The July 4 meeting of The Okeechobee Chapter of The Vietnam Veterans of America is canceled due to the holiday.

VBS schedule July 6-12

The Seventh-day Adventist Church, 412 N.W. Sixth St., will hold a Roaring Vacation Bible School from Sunday, July 7 through Friday July 12, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., for ages two to 12. For information, call 863-801-4651.

Moose Lodge hosts events

Moose Lodge #1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will hold the following events: Five-card bingo will be held on Wednesday, July 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. The 4th of July will be celebrated with fireworks at dusk on Thursday, July 4. A dinner of hamburger or shrimp will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5. Dinner will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. Music by Lisa is from 6 to 9 p.m. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, July 7, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.

Vacation Bible School to be held at Church of the Nazarene

Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene, 425 S.W. 28th St., will host its Vacation Bible School from Monday, July 15 to Wednesday, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. each night. This is for children ages four to 11 and dinner will be provided. You can register online by visiting Okeechobee Church of

the Nazarene on Facebook.

CCC meeting set July 23

The Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 23, at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303. For information, call 863-462-5125.

Main Street Mixer set

Okeechobee Main Street’s July Mixer will be held at Brahma Bull Restaurant and Lounge, 2405 U.S. 441, on Tuesday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Burger and bike event set

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee is throwing its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

Come to play, listen and sing along

The Seventh Day Christian Church, 912 N.W. Park St./S.R. 70 W., invites musicians or anyone who just wants to sing, play or listen to gospel music on Saturday nights from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a nondenominational

event and the public is welcome to attend. Enjoy an evening of worshiping

and singing. Friday services are held at 7:30 p.m. and Sabbath School is held on Saturdays at 11 a.m. Christ Fellowship

