Celebrate Black Florida Community Day

The Norton Museum of Art is hosting Celebrating Black Florida Community Day Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 5 p.m. Now in its third year, this Community Day celebrates the art and cultural histories of black Floridians, as well as the Museum’s collection of works by artists of African descent. The day’s activities include special tours, family workshops, talks, performances, and a teen art studio led by the Museum’s Teen Advisory Squad (TASQ).

Free charter bus transportation is being provided for the senior population (55 and above) from the Glades area (Belle Glade, Clewiston, Okeechobee, Pahokee and South Bay – etc.).

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 22 | 10:45 a.m. (Bus pick-up time for Glades seniors),

WHERE: Bus pick-up will take place at 341 S.E. Second St., Belle Glade, FL 33430 (behind the Bank of Belle Glade)

CONTACT: Interested Seniors that will utilize the transportation, should secure their seats by calling Willie A. Miller, Jr. at 561/386.9897 to be added to the list.

