CCC hold virtual meeting OKEECHOBEE — The Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will have a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. The U.S. Census will give a presentation. To join the Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/83780987296?pwd=KzBSbENmK3d5QzdGd0dzeUViSUhEZz09#success

The meeting ID number is 837 8098 7296.

Passcode: CCCAugust.

