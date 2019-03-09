Cattle drive thrills spectators at Speckled Perch Festival parade

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Association cattle drive was the highlight of the Speckled Perch Festival on Saturday in downtown Okeechobee.

The festival continues Sunday in downtown Okeechobee in Flagler Park.

The Cowtown Rodeo will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Cattlemen’s Arena on U.S. 441.





Driving cattle is thirsty work. Following an Okeechobee tradition, after the cattle drive and parade, cowboys and cowgirls rode their horses through the beverage drive-thru near the parade route.

