Cattle drive in downtown Okeechobee Saturday

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee’s annual Speckled Perch Festival and the Cowtown Rodeo will go on as planned this weekend.

The festival parade is set for 10 a.m. in downtown Okeechobee. The festival starts on Parrott Avenue (U.S. 441) near the Aldi grocery store, heads north on Parrott Avenue to the main intersection and then west on State Road 70 to the end of Flagler Park.

The Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Association will have a cattle drive Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m. behind the Home Depot on Charles Harvey Highway and heading north of U.S. 441. The cattle drive will then follow the parade route behind the Speckled Perch Festival Parade.

The Speckled Perch Festival will be held in Flagler Park in downtown Okeechobee on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15. The Cowtown Rodeo will be held Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Rodeo Arena, 1885 U.S. 441 N. Gates open at 1 p.m. each day. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 2 p.m.

The Cowtown Rodeo is a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) event. Top rodeo cowboys from all over the country will compete not only for cash prizes but also for points toward qualification for national championships. Rodeo events will include bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding and barrel racing.

Tickets are on sale at Eli’s Western Wear in Okeechobee and online at TheOkeechobeeRodeo.com.

In response to recent fears about the coronavirus, rodeo organizers will follow the recommendation of the Florida Health Department and ensure the hand washing areas have plenty of soap. They will also have hand sanitizer stations, and everyone handling food in the concession areas will wear gloves.

The Okeechobee Cattlewomen’s Association will host a rodeo dinner/dance on Saturday, March 14 at the Brahman Bull, 2405 U.S. 441 S.E. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music starts at 7 p.m. The dance starts at 9 p.m.