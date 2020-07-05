Caring for critters continues at local vet, despite coronavirus complications

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

An All for the Critters rescue dog named Teddy is pictured with some of the products purchased through a COVID-19 Operation Grant awarded by the Petfinder Foundation.

CLEWISTON — All For The Critters Inc. is a local veterinary clinic that also provides grooming, boarding, daycare and even houses a pet rescue. They take pride in providing their patients with important, preventive care such as vaccinations, heartworm prevention, flea and tick prevention, and lab work. They also see pets for wound care, enucleation, dental prophylaxis, low-cost spay and neuter surgeries. They announced Friday, June 26, that their rescue had recently been awarded a COVID-19 Operation Grant through the Petfinder Foundation.

The Petfinder Grant is available to animals adoption organizations that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funds awarded by the grant can be used to purchase anything the organization may need in order to continue rescuing, providing care for and facilitating pet adoption. To be eligible for a grant from the Petfinder Foundation, the organization must be financially self-sustaining, provide average monthly intake, adoption and euthanasia numbers, and submit an online grant report that includes receipts as well as photos and adoption stories of pets who were helped by the grant. The COVID-19 Operation Grant funding ranges from $500 to $1,000.

All For The Critters Inc. issued the following statement.

“We at All For The Critters Inc. want to thank Petfinder Foundation for awarding us a Covid-19 Operation Grant so we could continue helping homeless pets like our Teddy! Teddy thanks them, too, because he was found to have internal parasites that were taking nearly all of his nutrition from him, causing skin issues, weight loss and coat issues like dry, easily breaking.” They went on to say, “Thanks to the grant, we were able to purchase de-worming granules as well as sanitizer for our exam tables and other surfaces to keep everyone healthy!

“Please consider donating to Petfinder Foundation so they can continue helping rescued pets all over the country!”

They also reported rumors had been circulating that they were closed. “We have received a few calls asking if we’re still seeing clients due to the virus. The answer is yes! Our vet is still in every Thursday through Saturday and our vaccine clinic on Saturday is still open between 12 and 4 p.m. We’re taking extra precautions to keep our staff and clients safe, and hope that everyone coming to see us will comply and take extra precautions as well,” All For The Critters Inc. posted on their Facebook page.

For normal appointments the lobby is closed. So, they are asking clients to call when they arrive, to be checked in. They will then bring any necessary paperwork to your vehicle to be filled out, and once a room is available, those wishing to speak to the vet will be escorted inside. “At this time only ONE individual is allowed to come inside with each pet, so we ask that any clients with children wait in their vehicle if their child/children are not able to stay home,” the Facebook post continued.

Those who wish to wait in their vehicles may do so, the Facebook post explained. “We recommend this for those most at risk, including those who are elderly, immunocomprimised, or who have any children with them.” A staff member will then bring your pet inside, and you will be able to speak to the vet by phone during your appointment.

The “walk-in” vaccine clinic is still available on Saturdays from noon to 4. However, all vaccine clinic services are conducted outside. The staff requests that clients call when they arrive to check in, if a staff member is not already waiting outside. Once checked in, payment will be taken while you wait in your vehicle, and a vet or a trained staff member will come outside to administer any vaccines or testing.

All For The Critters Inc. would like to remind everyone, “If you are coughing or sneezing for any reason (allergies, cold, etc.), we ask that you bring and wear a mask if coming inside. If you are coming from or have recently traveled to an at-risk or quarantined area, including New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, we kindly ask that you call to reschedule your appointment due to increased risk of exposure. Please do not come to your appointment if you have traveled to these areas within the last 14 days.” They went on to say, “We appreciate your compliance and patience, and apologize for any inconvenience caused by these added precautions. If you have any other questions or concerns, please give us a call at 863-983-9145.”

All For The Critters Inc. is located at 901 W. Ventura Ave. in Clewiston. For more information visit their Facebook Page: facebook.com/allforthecritters. They can also be reached by phone at 863-983-9145 or by email: allforthecritters@yahoo.com.