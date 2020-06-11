CareerSource Palm Beach County’s Belle Glade Career Center reopens June 15; West Palm Beach Career Center remains open CareerSource Palm Beach County’s Belle Glade Career Center reopens June 15; West Palm Beach Career Center remains open

WEST PALM BEACH — CareerSource Palm Beach County’s Belle Glade Career Center at 1085 S. Main St. will reopen with limited services from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, June 15. The West Palm Beach Career Center at 3400 Belvedere Road has been open since June 1, but the Delray Beach center remains closed until further notice. The organization also will continue to provide virtual services online and by email and phone to serve customers.

Job Seeker Services: Job search registration/assistance and access to computers, printers, phones and faxes will be available on a limited basis for those without computer access or those with limited computer skills. A one-hour time limit for these services will be enforced due to capacity restrictions. Customers with access to computers are encouraged to use them instead of coming to the center and call or email if they require assistance.

To help protect our customers and staff:

• Customers are required to wear masks or face coverings while on site, submit to touchless temperature monitoring and answer screening questions before entering the center, sanitize their hands upon entry into the center, and maintain proper social distancing at all times. No children or non-service visitors will be allowed due to health and safety reasons. Those unable or unwilling to follow these restrictions cannot enter. Those with 100-degree temperature or above, or anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, cannot enter and will be advised to contact a health care provider.

• Staff have been furnished with personal protective equipment such as shields and masks. They are required to submit to touchless temperature monitoring and answer screening questions when they report to work, clean/sanitize work areas and maintain proper social distancing at all times. Those with 100-degree temperature or above, or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, cannot enter and will be advised to contact a health care provider.

Employer Services: Many businesses are ramping up to rehire staff as well as hire new candidates. The CareerSource Business Services staff connects employers with qualified candidates for job openings — at no cost. They can be contacted at careersourcepbc.com, or call 561-340-1060 and select option 3.

Program Services: Those requesting services through the Welfare Transition Program (TANF), SNAP E&T, WIOA, Disability Services and Young Adult Program must do so by appointment only. Those already participating in these programs may continue to call or email their assigned case manager instead of coming to the center. Appointments for these programs can be made by contacting:

• Welfare Transition Program/TANF: Email wtpteam@careersourcepbc.com or call 561-340-1060 and select option 7

• SNAP E&T (food stamp): Email snapteam@careersourcepbc.com or call 561-340-1060 and select option 1

• WIOA: Email scholarshipsvcs@careersourcepbc.com or call 561-340-1060 and select option 5

• Disability Services: Email ttwteam@careersourcepbc.com or call 561-340-1060 ext. 2362

• Young Adult Program: Email youthteam@careersourcepbc.com or call 561-340-1060 and select option 9

Customers arriving more than 10 minutes late for their scheduled appointments will be asked to wait for the next available opening or be rescheduled.

“We are closely following guidelines and recommendations from government and health officials to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to protect our customers and staff,” said Charles Duval, associate vice president for business solutions. “We also are very much engaged in using technology to serve our customers in the form of emails, online and phone communications, website and social media channels.”

CareerSource Palm Beach County is the nonprofit organization chartered by the state to lead workforce development in the county. During the past five program years, CareerSource Palm Beach County assisted 80,500 residents find employment ranging from entry level to executive suite, with salaries from these jobs creating $1.85 billion in annual wages. CareerSource also awarded $23 million in grants to area businesses and employees for job training and educational assistance during that time.