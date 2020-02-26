Car Club supports youth of Clewiston

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Big Lake Cruisers Car Club

CLEWISTON — On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Big Lake Cruisers Car Club donated over $2,000 to help support youth organizations in Clewiston, including Clewiston High School’s Florida Public Safety Academy (FPSA) and the Future Farmers of America. Pictured is a representative of the car club with the FPSA students.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Big Lake Cruisers Car Club

Pictured is a member of the Clewiston Sheriff Explorers receiving a check from the car club.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Big Lake Cruisers Car Club

Pictured is a representative of the car club presenting a check to an FFA member.