Car Club supports youth of Clewiston

CLEWISTON — On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Big Lake Cruisers Car Club donated over $2,000 to help support youth organizations in Clewiston, including Clewiston High School’s Florida Public Safety Academy (FPSA) and the Future Farmers of America. Pictured is a representative of the car club with the FPSA students.
Pictured is a member of the Clewiston Sheriff Explorers receiving a check from the car club.
Pictured is a representative of the car club presenting a check to an FFA member.
