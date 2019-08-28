Captain D’s opens first South Florida location in Belle Glade

NASHVILLE — Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced on Monday, Aug. 19, the opening of its newest franchised restaurant in Belle Glade, marking the brand’s first location in the South Florida market and its 30th in the state. Located at 964 S. Main St., the new Belle Glade Captain D’s is owned and operated by Harborside Holdings Corporation, which includes Josh, Brandon and Eric Royal along with Jim Herring, CFO, and operations consultant Phil Puzzanchera. This restaurant marks the first of three Captain D’s the group plans to develop in the state, with additional locations slated to open in Riviera Beach and Lehigh Acres in Southwest Florida by 2021. In addition to Captain D’s, the group also operates 10 Popeyes throughout South Florida.

“We have more than four decades of multi-unit, multi-brand franchising experience, and over the years, we have been keeping a close eye on Captain D’s impressive success and innovation efforts, and knew it was a standout brand with enormous potential. Having roots laid in South Florida for 90 years, we have a deep understanding of the market and saw an opportunity to bring the brand here for the first time,” said Josh Royal, Captain D’s franchisee and president of Harborside Holdings Corporation. “We’re very excited to be a part of Captain D’s franchise family and bring this beloved brand to the Belle Glade community.”

On the heels of its opening in Belle Glade, Captain D’s is positioned to continue is explosive statewide development, with two additional restaurants slated to open later this year in Palatka and Union Park. In addition to its growth in South Florida, the brand is targeting Central Florida, including the greater Tampa and Orlando regions, to open new locations. To support its expansion efforts in the state, Captain D’s executives will be attending the 2019 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show in Orlando where they will meet with prospective multi-unit partners.

“Our surge in franchise development is a reflection of our existing franchisees growing with us and best-in-class operators interested in diversifying with a leading franchise concept, as we’ve seen demonstrated with the Harborside Holdings Corporation team,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “We have an exciting future ahead as we focus on expanding our Florida footprint and utilizing our unique positioning within the fast casual segment.”

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80% of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.