Calling all PBC student, emerging, and professional artists

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County Art in Public Places invites student, emerging and professional artists residing throughout Palm Beach County to participate in Outside the Box, a community public art project that transforms up to 36 ordinary traffic signal boxes into vibrant artworks. Located in municipal and unincorporated Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay, public infrastructure provides ideal “canvases” to enhance streetscapes and foster a unique sense of place for residents and visitors to the Lake Region.

Artists are invited to create original art, in diverse media, inspired by contemporary and historical attributes of the Lake Region’s natural and human-made environments, communities, recreational activities, education, arts, culture, industry and more.

Deadline extended to Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. EST

“Outside the Box offers artists a chance to create site-specific outdoor public art even if their original artwork medium cannot withstand South Florida weather,” said Palm Beach County Public Art Program Administrator Elayna Toby Singer. “Digitally translating images onto vinyl enables us to transform two-dimensional artworks into three-dimensional outdoor sculptures.”

The Palm Beach County Public Art Committee and the Engineering and Public Works Department Traffic Division will select concept art designs. After artists finalize their artwork, county-hired vendors will photograph all artwork, print images onto adhesive vinyl and install them onto pre-selected county and FDOT traffic signal boxes. Ms. Singer will curate and finalize art locations with input from government representatives in Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay. Artists will keep their original artwork.

In mid-September, up to 60 artists will be shortlisted and receive $250 to develop a concept art proposal. In early November, up to 36 artists will be chosen as finalists and awarded an additional $750 to complete their art design. Vinyl art wraps of those designs will then be installed on traffic signal boxes in the spring or early summer of 2020, culminating with a creative community event and It’s a Wrap exhibition featuring the artists with their concept and final artworks at the Belle Glade Branch Library. In addition, a downloadable map highlighting artworks and their locations will aid the public in connecting with the Lake Region and experiencing it anew through diverse artist interpretations of place.

For the complete Call to Artists and application details, please visit http://discover.pbcgov.org/fdo/art/Pages/Calls-to-Artists.aspx.