Call the Transportation Disadvantaged Information Phone Line for Hendry and Glades service area

Feb 20th, 2020 · by · Comments:

LABELLE — As of 8 a.m. on Feb. 20, residents with questions or concerns regarding the transportation disadvantaged services in Hendry and Glades Counties are asked to contact the following number: 863-612-4700.

Hendry County staff will be available to take calls at 863-612-4700 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays until a transportation disadvantaged service provider assumes the role for the service area.

Hendry County is continuing to work with partners around the state to make this transition as seamless and expedient as possible for their residents.

The County will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie