Call the Transportation Disadvantaged Information Phone Line for Hendry and Glades service area

LABELLE — As of 8 a.m. on Feb. 20, residents with questions or concerns regarding the transportation disadvantaged services in Hendry and Glades Counties are asked to contact the following number: 863-612-4700.

Hendry County staff will be available to take calls at 863-612-4700 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays until a transportation disadvantaged service provider assumes the role for the service area.

Hendry County is continuing to work with partners around the state to make this transition as seamless and expedient as possible for their residents.

The County will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.