Butler joins SFWMD board

FORT MYERS — Benjamin Butler was sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 14, as a member of the South Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board at its monthly meeting. Mr. Butler was appointed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

New SFWMD Governing Board member Benjamin Butler (left) was sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the monthly business meeting in Fort Myers.

“I would like to thank Gov. DeSantis for appointing Benjamin Butler, a respected member of our vital agricultural community, to the SFWMD Governing Board,” said SFWMD Governing Board Chairman Chauncey Goss. “With Benjamin’s impressive credentials and a track record of community involvement, the entire district will benefit from the governor’s wise pick as our newest colleague on the governing board.”

Mr. Butler, of Lorida, is the manager of Butler Oaks Farm, a family owned dairy farm. Butler Oaks Farm has operated for more than 80 years and has received the Agricultural-Environmental Leadership Award from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Mr. Butler has been the director of the Okeechobee Farm Bureau since 2007 and the president and past director of the Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show since 2008. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal science from the University of Florida.

“My family has lived, worked and played all around South Florida for generations. We have always prided ourselves on being good stewards of one of Florida’s most precious natural resources, its water,” Mr. Butler said. “I am honored that Gov. DeSantis has chosen me to represent the district’s important Heartland area and look forward to serving on the governing board.”

Mr. Butler’s father, Robert Butler, was present at the SFWMD Governing Board meeting in Fort Myers to administer the oath of office to Mr. Butler along with his mother, Pam Butler, his wife, April Butler, and his daughter, Hannah Butler.

Mr. Butler will serve as an at-large governing board member representing an area that includes Glades, Highlands, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola and Polk counties. This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. The seat representing the Heartland counties had been vacant since March.