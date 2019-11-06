Boy jumps in for big ol’ bass Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Jaxon Walther, 13, caught a 10-pound bass while fishing with his twin brother, Jacob, at their home pond. As Jaxon was reeling his bass in, he could tell it was much bigger than the fish he had reeled in. In fear of losing the bass, he jumped in the water. Share photos of your big catch with the readers of the Lake Okeechobee News. Email your photos to okeenews@newszap.com.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.