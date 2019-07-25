Bolivian exchange students tour Airglades

CLEWISTON — Even while preparations are under way at a quickened pace for establishment of the international perishable air cargo hub planned for Airglades airport, the company running the facility is hosting tours.

Assistant Airport Manager Lillie Bell Rodriguez, who works for CEO Fred Ford of Airglades International Airport LLC (AIA), announced last week “another great corporate tour and presentation,” which took place Thursday, July 18.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Courtesy of AIA LLC

The folks at Airglades International Airport LLC hosted a tour and educational presentation last week for an eager group of foreign exchange students who were visiting from Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. Several FGCU faculty were present. At far left is Dr. Matthew Sheep; the gentleman in the middle (to right of woman in black blazer) is Dr. Daniel Rottig, and the tall gentleman behind the woman is Kevin Brady, MPA, CGBP; at far right is Assistant Airport Manager Lillie Bell Rodriguez.

“It was great meeting with foreign exchange MBA students from Bolivia and FGCU representatives who came to learn about all the positive things happening at Airglades Airport,” she updated social media followers.

The international students are studying for master’s of business administration degrees and came to the United States as part of an exchange program run by officials from Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, which sent pupils to Bolivia.

Ms. Rodriguez said these students are part of a foreign exchange program in Bolivia and came to the airport “just to kind of get a general update on what’s happening in Hendry County. It was more of a cultural type of tour, and these students are primarily MBA candidates. Many of their family members work in the logistics trade connected with the aviation industry.”