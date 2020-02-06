Boldin Foundation, Office Depot provide school supplies

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Pahokee Elementary School students were provided school supplies
Office Depot and the Anquan Boldin Foundation held a pep rally on Jan. 27 to present school supply bags to Pahokee Elementary school students.

PAHOKEE – Pahokee Elementary School students were recently provided enough school supplies to last until the end of the school year. Office Depot and the Anquan Boldin Foundation held a pep rally on Jan. 27 to present the bags to every PES star. Principal Abrams hyped the students up to get them ready for the presentation.

Mr. Boldin attended Pahokee High School and played football, basketball and ran track. He was named Mr. Football in 1998. He was a USA Today first-team selection player and Florida player of the year. He played football for Florida State University from 1999-2002, and then played with the NFL for 14 years. His foundation was established in 2004 and is dedicated to expanding the educational and life opportunities of underprivileged children.

The Office Depot Foundation is known for its commitment to supporting children, empowering schools, strengthening communities and encouraging local economic growth.

Thank you Office Depot and the Anquan Boldin Foundation for your contributions to the Pahokee Elementary School family!

