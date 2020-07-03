Body found in Port LaBelle Marina

LABELLE — Early on the morning of Thursday, July 2, a body was spotted floating in the water near Port LaBelle Marina docks, in Glades County.

Port LaBelle Marina’s manager, Peter Sullivan, said he called law enforcement to report the body as soon as he noticed the body in the water.

The Glades County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida Highway Patrol, accompanied by the Medical Examiner’s Office, spent hours retrieving the remains and investigating the finding.

This is an ongoing investigation as law enforcement continues to work to determine the identity of the victim and cause of death.

Witnesses who were at the marina during the recovery of the body reported that it was a white male. These details were not confirmed by law enforcement, as calls to the investigating entities were not immediately returned.