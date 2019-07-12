Blood Roundup planning meeting is this week; and, many more community events are featured

Moose Lodge to host events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following event: On Sunday, July 14, there will be breakfast from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

BHR VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E. will host the following events: A full breakfast will be served on Sunday, July 14, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. by The Sons of AMVETS. The Ladies AMVETS will serve a goulash, salad, and garlic bread dinner on Wednesday, July 17, at 5 p.m. The post will serve dinner on Friday, July 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music is by Medicine Man from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, July 20, The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and there will be wings and things at 4 p.m. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Legion 64 to host events

American Legion post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host the following events: On Sunday, July 14, there is NASCAR at the Kentucky Speedway with a wing special and $1 drafts. Evening bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., and the kitchen is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, is meeting day with S.A.L. meeting at 6 p.m. There will be $1.50 bloody marys and food available all day.

Amvets 200 to host bingo

Amvets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E. bay #6, will host quarter bingo on Sunday, July 14, and on Tuesday, July 16, there will be five-card bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. open to members and guests. For questions, please call 863-484-8135.

Berglund benefit set July 13-14

Benefit barbecues and other fundraising events to assist former Okeechobee The Magazine office manager Patty Berglund are happening every weekend during July at Back to Butch’s Bar, 4870 U.S. 441 S.E. Mrs. Berglund is battling brain cancer. Butch’s bar owner Jeffrey Kennedy invites everyone to come and enjoy great food and fundraising games during the weekends of July 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28. They will include food, entertainment, raffles and prizes, game play for bar tabs (shuffle board, ring toss and korn hole). A Chinese auction will be held on Sunday, July 28, at Butch’s. There will be a wide array of “staycation” deals, gift certificates from Okeechobee area businesses and many other items, including big-ticket appliances, up for sale in the auction.

Vacation Bible School set

Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene, 425 S.W. 28th St., will host its Vacation Bible School from Monday, July 15 to Wednesday, July 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. each night. This is for children ages four to 11 and dinner will be provided. You can register online by visiting Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene on Facebook.

Blood Roundup meeting set

Planning time for the 14th annual Okeechobee Blood Roundup is now underway. It takes a lot of people and planning to gather lots of blood to save Okeechobee lives. If you think you’d like to be a part of this, come to a no-obligation meeting on Monday, July 15, at 9 a.m., at the Methodist Church, Room 21, 200 N.W. Second St. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Republicans to meet

The Okeechobee Chapter of the Republican Party of Florida welcomes you to attend its monthly meeting on Monday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Cowboy’s BBQ, 202 N.E. Seventh St. Please arrive at 6 p.m. if placing a food order.

Garden club to meet

The monthly meeting of the Garden Club will be held on Monday, July 15, at 6 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension office, 458 U.S. 98.

Orchid club to meet

The Orchid Club will host its monthly meeting on Monday, July 15, at 7 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension Office, 458 U.S. 98. Everyone is invited.

Harrison Benefit to be held

Tuesday, July 16, American Legion, 501 S.E. Second Street, will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Bobby Harrison. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and an auction will begin at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Bobby, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

Democrats to meet

The Okeechobee Democrats invites the public to their monthly meeting to be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Beef O’Bradys 608 S. Parrott Ave.

Charity Sit & Sew scheduled

Ryan’s Case for Smiles (formerly ConKerr Cancer) will have a Sit & Sew on Wednesday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Church of Our Savior Parish Hall, 200 N.W. Third St. Bring your sewing machine or serger and child-friendly 100% cotton fabric. Sew with other ladies in our community who want to make a difference in the lives of children stricken with cancer or battling other life-changing illnesses. For information or to donate material, call Peggy at 863-763-4972 or Chris at 863-697-2207.

Business Women meets

The Okeechobee Business Women’s Referral Network will meet on Friday, July 19, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lakeside Grill, 1111 S. Parrott Ave. These monthly meetings help expand your circle, improve your business and pick up ideas. Please bring a small exchange gift. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Embroidery group to meet

Fancy ME (Machine Embroidery) will meet on Saturday, July 20, at the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church, 312 N. Parrott Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your lunch and share your projects. For more information, call 561-385-8216.

Moose 1753 holds events

Moose Lodge #1753, 159 N.W. 36 St., will hold the following events: Five-card bingo will be held on Wednesday, July 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. Legion bingo will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 1 p.m. Choice of hamburger or shrimp dinners will be served on Friday, July 19, starting at 5 p.m. until they run out. WOTM dinner will be served on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Menu includes BBQ chicken, potato salad, baked beans, rolls and watermelon. Music is by Double D. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, July 21, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.

Summer Safety Event set

Raulerson Hospital will host a Summer Safety Event on Monday, July 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the IRSC Dixon Hendry Campus, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Learn CPR and hear water safety tips from the ER staff. Refreshments will be provided. Open to the public. Space is limited: RSVP is required. Visit RaulersonHospital.com/calendar/ or call 863-763-9228.

CCC meeting set July 23

The Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 23, at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303. For information, call 863-462-5125.

Main Street Mixer set

Okeechobee Main Street’s July Mixer will be held at Brahma Bull Restaurant and Lounge, 2405 U.S. 441, on Tuesday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Back to school expo set

The Fifth Annual Back to School Expo will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Okeechobee High School, 2800 U.S. 441. If you would like to be a vendor, sponsor or donor, please call Leah Suarez at 863-697-8718 or email at lsuarez40@gmail.com. School supplies and clothing will be given away. Local agencies will share valuable information. Parents and guardians must bring an ID with an Okeechobee address and have children in attendance to receive supplies.

Health Fair seeks vendors by Aug. 5

The Okeechobee County School District and Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care will hold a Behavioral Health Provider Fair on Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. There will be available space for agencies to host booths throughout the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium. For information, call 863-332-2053 or 863-697-8718. RSVP by Monday, Aug. 5.

Free physicals for competitors

If you plan to participate in the upcoming Special Olympics, you are required to have a health history completed prior to participation. For those who wish to participate, you can get a free physical at Med Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Okeechobee High School, 12800 U.S. 441. Registration for physicals must be complete by 1 p.m. Please contact Bernard Marker at 863-801-3393 or okeechobeeinfo@sofl.org. for questions or to register. The Olympic practices and games will be announced after the Med Fest.

Kay Benefit to be held

Tuesday, Aug. 20, American Legion, 501 S.E. Second Street, will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Michelle Kay. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and an auction will begin at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Michelle, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

Burger and bike event set

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee will host its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

