Blood roundup meeting Monday; plus other club meetings and entertainment

VFW Post 9528 hosts events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 State Road 78 East in Buckhead Ridge will host the following events: A full breakfast will be served on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. by the VFW Auxiliary. A rib eye sandwich dinner will be served on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music by Karaoke Kop from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services.

Moose Lodge hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge, 159 N.W. 36 St., will hold the following events: Breakfast will be served on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. APA 9-Ball Pool League will be held at 7:30 p.m. Kitchen will be open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Five-card bingo will be held will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. APA 8-Ball Pool League will be held at 7:30 p.m. Kitchen will be open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Legion bingo will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, at noon. The kitchen will be open on Friday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Women of the Moose will serve a shepard pie dinner on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. until it runs out. Music by Lisa Riley from 6 to 9 p.m. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-763-4954.

Church to hold bingo

OKEECHOBEE — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 901 S.W. Sixth St., will hold bingo on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers needed for roundup

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Blood Roundup is looking for volunteers to help save lives. There will be a meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. at the Methodist Church, 200 N.W. Second Ave. No matter age or training, there is a spot for you. For more information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Elks host events

OKEECHOBEE — The Lake Okeechobee Elks Lodge, 131 N.W. 36th St., will host the following: On Mondays beginning Sept. 9, there will be quarter bingo from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and a pock chop dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. for an $8 donation. Children under 12 can eat for a $6 donation. Take out is available and the public is welcome. Wednesdays are dollar days with hamburgers and french fries for $1 each from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please be advised that this is a no smoking lodge!

OREA to meet Sept. 9

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Retired Educators Association will meet on Monday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. in the meeting room of Beef O’Brady’s, 608 S. Parrott Ave.

First library meeting of season

OKEECHOBEE — The Friends of the Library of Okeechobee will hold the first meeting of this season on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 4:30 p.m., at the Okeechobee County Library, 206 S.W. 16th St. The Friends will discuss the programs for the year for children and adults as well as plan the annual meeting. The public is invited to attend.

Shrine Club serves dinner

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Shrine Club, Oasis Lounge, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., will serve a home cooked spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Live music for your listening and dancing pleasure. For information, call Keith Tomey at 863-763-3378.

Caregiver conference set

OKEECHOBEE — A Fearless Caregiver Conference will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Indian River State College Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Conference host Gary Barg, Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine, will cover topics to help caregivers to find money, support and resources you need now. Limited free tickets for family caregivers. Register at CAREGIVER.COM or call 954-362-8126.

GFWC to host meeting

OKEECHOBEE — You are invited to the GFWC Okeechobee Junior Women’s Club meeting on Friday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. at 104 S.W. Third Ave. For questions, email at gfwcokeejrs@gmail.com or call 321-345-6472 or 412-779-5954.

Benefit for Conner being held

OKEECHOBEE — American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Connor Jackson on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the auction will start at 7 p.m. Wear the color green to be entered into the special raffle provided by Jennifer from Perfectly Posh. There will be an inexpensive dinner available for purchase as well as chips, sodas, and bottled waters. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Connor, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

Church hosts spaghetti dinner

OKEECHOBEE — First United Methodist Church, 200 N.W. Second Ave., will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser as part of the End the Hunger Backpack Program on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal is $10 per person and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, roll, dessert and sweet tea. For tickets, see an NHS member or Mrs. Reister at Okeechobee High School, 2800 U.S. 441.

Keith Bass and the Bluegrass Express to perform at Shrine

OKEECHOBEE — Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express will perform at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. Cost is a donation of $10 person with children 12 and under free with paid adult. Concessions will be available. For information, call 863-763-3378.

Beauty pageant to be held

OKEECHOBEE — Florida’s Our Little Miss presents the Okeechobee Preliminary Pageant on Saturday, Sept. 21, at American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. No experience is necessary and all ages welcome. For more information, visit www.floridasolm.com/okprelim.

CSC holds Sept. 23 meeting

OKEECHOBEE — The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Okeechobee has tentatively adopted a budget for 2019-2020. A public hearing to make a final decision on the budget and taxes will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, at 5:01 p.m. at the Okeechobee County School Board, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303.

Register for the Angel Tree

OKEECHOBEE — Registration for the Okeechobee County residents for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program will be on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1500 S.W. Second Ave. Unit B. To qualify, applicants must bring: photo ID, birth certificates for children age 12 and under, proof of income, and proof of residency. For more information, call 863-763-6020.

Fish fry scheduled

OKEECHOBEE — The Pregnancy Center of Okeechobee will be hosting a fish fry on Friday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Flagler Park #3, 55 S.E. Third Ave. Menu will include fried fish, hush puppies, cole slaw, cheese grits, and a cookie. Delivery will be available for orders of five or more. For more information, please call 863-467-8748.

SKYWARN spotter class set

OKEECHOBEE — A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St. Preregistration is required. To register or information visit, skywarn-okeechobee-basic-100519.eventbrite.com.; or contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.

Vendors sought for Health Fair

OKEECHOBEE — Our Village Okeechobee, 1703 S.W. Second Ave., is seeking vendors for a Health and Wellness Fair which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To save your spot, email Leah Suarez at lsuarez40@gmail.com. For information, call Leah at 863-692-8718.

Keith Bass performs

OKEECHOBEE — Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express will perform at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. Cost is a donation of $10 person with children 12 and under free with paid adult. Concessions will be available. For information, call 863-763-3378.

Attend a Halloween event

OKEECHOBEE — A Halloween Extravaganza will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710, from 6 to 9 p.m. Event includes a hayride in the circle, photo booth, costume contests for ages 0-15 and a Best Booth award. Candy will be distributed throughout the evening.

Salute to Veterans scheduled

MOORE HAVEN — The ninth annual Glades Salute to Veterans will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Doyle Conner Center, 900 N. U.S. 27. Opening ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. with presentation of colors. There will be patriotic music during a catered buffet dinner, and a ceremony of special recognition to our U.S. Military Veterans of all branches. The event/dinner is free to all Veterans. A $20 donation will be accepted from non-veteran guests and tickets for dinner must be reserved by Nov. 1. For more information, call 863-612-0806 or email gladesrepublicans@gmail.com. For tickets, call 863-675-8850.

Keith Bass performs

OKEECHOBEE — Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express will perform at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. Cost is a donation of $10 person with children 12 and under free with paid adult. Concessions will be available. For information, call 863-763-3378.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.