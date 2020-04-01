Blood drives being cut back in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — One Blood wishes to thank the people of Okeechobee for their continued help in donating blood, especially in this time of shared trials. Blood donations remain critical and important. Due to scheduling of personnel and location sites, the number of bus blood drives is being cut back for the Okeechobee area.

The only scheduled drive will be held Friday, April 3 from 1:30 to 6:30 at Walmart. We will remain in touch with One Blood to keep you aware of every drive scheduled. Please check the Okeechobee News editions as well as online at lakeokeechobeenews.com and listen to WOKC FM-AM for upcoming dates and locations.

Temperatures will be checked prior to allowing donors to fill out the donation forms. Personnel on the buses have been trained in security protocol to assure safety for blood donors. A limited number of donors will be allowed on the bus to assure distancing procedures. You may have to wait in your car until you are called.

One Blood thanks you for respecting the needs of your neighbors and continuing to donate blood throughout this period.