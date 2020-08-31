Blood donors needed

OKEECHOBEE – The need for blood donations continues year round. The One Blood ‘Big Red Bus’ will be in Okeechobee on the following dates:

• Wednesday, Sept. 2, Winn Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441 S., from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 5, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 6, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 6, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Monday, Sept. 7, Labor Day Festival, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 9, Okeechobee Discount Drugs, 203 S.W. Park St., from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 10, Winn Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441 S., from 1 to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 12, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 13, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Monday, Sept. 14, Winn Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441 S., from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 18, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 2 to 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 20, Golden Corral, 700 S. Parrott Ave. from 11 to 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept. 23, Winn Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441 S., from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 26, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Monday, Sept. 28,, Walmart, 2101 S. Parrott Ave., from 2 to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Sept 30, Winn Dixie,, 3246 U.S. 441 S., from 1:30 to 6 p.m.