Billboard to honor cattle killed in truck crash

HENDRY COUNTY — PETA has announced plans to put up a billboard in honor of the 37 cattle killed when a truck carrying them overturned on County Road 833 in Hendry County.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/PETA

PETA plans to place a billboard near the site of a truck accident in which 37 cattle were killed.

“More than three dozen cows died when this truck overturned,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA’s billboard will remind people that the best way to prevent tragedies like this one is to help keep cows off the road in the first place by going vegan.”

Thirty-seven head of cattle were killed in a truck crash on County Road 833, near the intersection of Zipper Grove Road, in Hendry County on Wednesday, July 10. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, Paul Waynevan Sickle, 59, of Wauchula, was driving a 2001 Kenworth Truck north on CR 833 (also known as Sam Jones Trail) approximately 200 feet north of Zipper Grove Road. The driver told the FHP investigator that as he entered a curve in the road, the cattle shifted left, forcing the driver to steer right in an unsuccessful attempt to maintain control of the vehicle. The truck traveled off the roadway, through a ditch and overturned.