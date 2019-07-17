Big O Open July bass tourney honors Les Tori

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Open held its July Tournament, in memory of Les Tori, on Saturday, July 6. Sixteen teams participated in a nice day of friendly competition with the team of Leroy Bauer and Bob Miller placing first, weighing in a total of 19.51 pounds.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Leroy Bauer (pictured) and Bob Miller placed first in the July Big O Open tournament.

Second place went to the team of Mike Krause and Mike Krause Jr. with 18.22 pounds and second place Big Fish weighing 6.23 pounds. Third place went to Jim Newell and Rafe Sexton with 15.27 pounds, fourth place went to Skip Purple with 14.67 pounds and fifth place went to Joey and Crystal Roberts with 14.51 pounds. First Big Fish went to Leroy Bauer and Bob Miller with 7.11 pounds and second Big Fish went to Mike Krause and Mike Krause Jr. with 6.23 pounds.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Mike Kruase and Mike Rause Jr. placed second in the July Big O Open tournament.

Cash prizes were awarded for first, second and third place and first place Big Fish. Fourth, fifth and second Big Fish received gift cards generously donated by our three local tackle shops — Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrards Bait & Tackle and Fast Break. Thank you!

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Rafe Sexton (pictured) and Jim Newell placed third in the July Big O Open tournament.

Future tournaments will be held the first Saturday of each month to begin at Safe Light with weigh-in at 1 p.m. at Okee-Tantie. The cost to participate is $50 per team with 90% payout and the remaining 10% of this cost is donated to our local teen anglers club the Big O Teen Anglers.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Joey and Crystal Roberts placed fifth in the July O Open tournament.

Please come join us next month, Aug. 3! Flyers with additional information and rules can be found in the three tackles shops named above.