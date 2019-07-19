Benefit auction list shows Okeechobee’s compassion

Patti Berglund

OKEECHOBEE — The community has demonstrated selfless generosity in donating items for the “Cancer Sucks Fund” to benefit a local woman. Sympathizers and supporters have been contributing things all during July at Back to Butch’s Bar, where friends and supporters are raising money to aid Okeechobee resident Patti Berglund, who is battling brain cancer.

So far, the list of items that will be available in the Chinese auction her supporters are hosting at the bar on Sunday, July 28, includes these among others (see pictures):

• Lightsey’s Restaurant, $50 gift certificate;

• KOA “Golf for 4” gift certificates;

• Ding-a-ling Deli, four $25 gift certificates;

• Reno motorcycle shop, Boss sound system for motorcycle;

• Cypress Eagles club, Days Inn gift certificate;

• Judith Austin, New America Physical Therapy, six one-hour therapeutic massages and a one-hour pet therapeutic massage;

• Fitness & Aquatic Center, three-month gym membership;

• Lisa Riggle, costume jewelry;

• Ed Jones, trinkets;

• Color Me Crazy Salon with Kelly, haircut and blow dry, four $30 gift cards;

• Cow Town Cafe, two $25 gift certificates;

• Timmy & Kimmy Summers, eight hanging macramé planters;

• Allen Smith, Good Spirits, beer, plus food items and liquor baskets;

• Wendy Moon, drink tumblers;

• The Mazzilli family, smoker grill;

• Dale Durrance, porch swing and picnic table;

• Abbey & Scott Brockaway, case of Tito’s Vodka and the RTIC Cooler;

• Little Hoss & young Dave Sheedy, wine and grill baskets;

• Kurt & Allison, portable icemaker;

• Micki Cleary, Stauer wristwatch; and

• Terri Birkett, J&S Fish Camp, weekend getaway.

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

Items for sale in the fundraising auction include these paintings and a table full of classic collectible model vehicles worth a pretty penny. There are also several vintage Harley jackets.

Among other donors are Taylor Creek Tire and Bill Fletcher of Jump Start.

Butch’s bar owner Jeffrey Kennedy is spearheading the effort and remarked that they’ve had big crowds for their weekend cookouts this month, which also have been raising funds. He expressed deep gratitude to all participants for their donations.

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

The community has stepped up to donate a multitude of items for the Chinese auction set for Sunday, July 28.

Mrs. Berglund is battling brain tumors. She recently was hospitalized but is home now, recovering after medical treatments.

Items or any other donations will be accepted through July 27. The bar’s address is 4870 U.S. 441 S.E., Okeechobee.