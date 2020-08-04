Belle Glade woman dies in vehicular crash

BELLE GLADE — A Belle Glade woman died in a two vehicle crash on Monday, according the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at 5:56 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, a 25-year-old Belle Glade woman driving a sedan (vehicle 1) and a 48-year-old Belle Glade man (vehicle 2) were traveling eastbound on U.S. 98 (SR 80) in the inside lane approaching Connors Way.

Vehicle 1 failed to observe vehicle 2 slowing in the inside lane to enter the crossover paved center median. As a result, vehicle 1’s front collided with vehicle 2’s rear in the inside lane, just west of the crossover center median. Due to the force from the impact, vehicle 2 was redirected in a northeasterly direction while rotating in a counter-clockwise motion.

Vehicle 2 entered the grassy center median, coming to final rest east of the crossover median, facing in a northerly direction. After the initial impact, vehicle 1 continued traveling in a southeasterly direction off the main roadway toward the outside shoulder, where its front side then collided with the guardrail and continued traveling eastbound on the outside grassy shoulder. Vehicle 1 then came to final rest facing eastbound on the outside shoulder approximately 600 feet east of the area of collision.

The rear passenger, a 44-year-old Belle Glade woman, was reported to have succumbed to injuries caused by the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

