Belle Glade train vs vehicle crash

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue press release stated that at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, crews responded to reports of a train versus vehicle crash near the intersection of N.W. Avenue A and N.W. 16th Street in Belle Glade.

First arriving firefighters reported a vehicle on the tracks that had been struck by a train. The vehicle was unoccupied and appeared to have been parked on the tracks at the time of the impact. This was a South Central Railway train and there was no derailment.