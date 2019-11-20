Belle Glade train vs vehicle crash

Nov 20th, 2019 · by · Comments:

BELLE GLADE — A Palm Beach County Fire Rescue press release stated that at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, crews responded to reports of a train versus vehicle crash near the intersection of N.W. Avenue A and N.W. 16th Street in Belle Glade.

First arriving firefighters reported a vehicle on the tracks that had been struck by a train. The vehicle was unoccupied and appeared to have been parked on the tracks at the time of the impact. This was a South Central Railway train and there was no derailment.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie