Belle Glade traffic crash claim life

BELLE GLADE — A Belle Glade man succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash. A South Bay woman was seriously injured in the crash.

A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, a sedan operated by a 23-year-old male from Belle Glade was traveling westbound on State Road 80 just west of Challancin Road in the right lane. A SUV operated by a 64-year-old female, of South Bay, was traveling eastbound on SR 80 just west of Challancin Road in the left lane. For unknown reason the sedan began to travel across both westbound travel lanes of SR 80 toward the raised grassed median dividing eastbound and westbound lanes. The sedan continued to travel across the median towards the eastbound travel lanes of SR 80 into the path of the SUV.

The front of the SUV collided with the right side of the sedan in an angle collision. The sedan then continued traveling across the eastbound travel lanes, where it began to overturn on the grass where it came to final rest. As a result of the sedan overturning, the driver of the sedan was ejected.

The SUV began to rotate in a clockwise motion and came to final rest in the left hand travel lane of eastbound SR 80.

Both drivers were transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center. The driver of the sedan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the SUV received serious injuries in the crash.