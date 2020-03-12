Belle Glade student chosen for Disney Dreamers Academy

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE — On Thursday, March 12, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County member Estefania Alcala-Garcia, of Belle Glade, will live out a dream by joining the Disney Dreamers Academy. She’s one of only 100 teens nationally, 13 to 19 years old, accepted into the four-day program at Walt Disney World Resort that gives students the tools to let their potential shine.

Seventeen-year-old Estefania has been a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County for 13 years and is currently a member of Smith & Moore Teen Center. Through the guidance of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Estefania participates in several activities from community service, college and career coaching, and even a pipeline for employment as a junior staff. She also became a founding member of the Friday Scholarship Round Table, which is where she learned about the Disney Dreamers Academy. Through skill-building, mentoring and building lasting friendships, she has become a leader in her community and was encouraged to apply for the coveted spot at the Disney Dreamers Academy.

In 2008, Walt Disney World created Disney Dreamers Academy in partnership with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE Magazine to encourage Dreamers along their paths to success, to convey that the power of dreaming is the first step to achieving their goals. Over the four day program, Estefania and other Dreamers will be exposed to educational experiences, including interactive career workshops, motivational talks and networking opportunities, all designed to motivate young students to dream big. Dreamers meet Disney cast members, celebrities, industry experts and community leaders, showcasing a myriad of career disciplines. Dreamers also have the opportunity to explore the magic behind the scenes and have free time to enjoy Walt Disney World Resort theme parks.

Estefania is a senior at Glades Central High School and plans to attend the University of South Florida and major in business.