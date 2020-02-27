Belle Glade Library hosts “The Adventures of Charlie Pierce”

BELLE GLADE — Bridges at Belle Glade will present “The Adventures of Charlie Pierce” by author Harvey Oyer III in observance of National Read Across American Day on Monday, March 2, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Belle Glade Library located at 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade.

The Adventures of Charlie Pierce book series captivates readers of all ages while following the epic adventures of Charlie and his Seminole friend, Tiger Bowlegs. Follow Charlie and his family as they become the first settlers in the American jungles, encounter wild animals, survive hurricanes, endure great personal challenges, and discover Spanish treasure. Your entire family will love Charlie Pierce and his adventures.

Parents bring your kids to meet the author, Harvey Eugene Oyer III. He is an American author and attorney from West Palm Beach. Best known for his award-winning children’s book series “The Adventures of Charlie Pierce.” He was named Florida Distinguished Author in 2013.

Preschool and school age children only. There will be special treats for participants. Special appearances by The Cat in The Hat and Thing 1 & Thing 2. Space is limited, call 561-992-8210 to reserve yours.