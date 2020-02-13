Belle Glade Library Happenings

BELLE GLADE — The Belle Glade Branch Library located at 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade will hold the following events in February:

Adults

• Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m., “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” — This feature length documentary takes a deep dive into the lives of black girls and the practices, cultural beliefs, and policies that disrupt one of the most important factors in girls’ lives—education. Enjoy a meal followed by a film screening beginning at noon. A panel discussion will follow the film. Preregister. Shown with permission.

• Thursday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m., E-Books (Hands-on) — Learn about the Library’s e-book service, how to get e-books and what is needed to transfer an e-book to a reader. Bring your device and your account information for assistance. Preregister.

Kids

• Wednesday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m., Mamma Griot & Her Rocking Story Bag! — An engaging joyous celebration of music, the universal bonding that occurs through storytelling and the beauty of diversity. Preregister.

• Saturday, Feb. 15 and Feb. 29, 2:30 p.m., Crafternoon Stop in the story time room for a casual craft time. Ages four and up. First come, first served.

• Saturday, Feb. 15, 3:15 p.m. Bilingual Family Story Time Fun stories, puppets and a film in Spanish for kids, moms and dads. Ages four to eight.

Sábado, 15 y 29 de febrero, 3:15 p.m., Hora de cuentos bilingües — Disfruta de cuentos divertidos, marionetas y una pelicula en español para toda la familia. Edades 4-8. (45 min.)

• Wednesday, Feb. 19, 4 p.m., Jeopardy Fun: African American artists and entertainers play individually or as a team. Refreshments provided. Ages six and up. First come, first served.

• Saturday, Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m., Story Hour: French-English Session — There will be stories, rhymes, songs and crafts. Ages four to eight.

Samdi, 22 Febrye, 10:30 a.m., Heure du Conte: Français-Anglais Session. Histoires, berceuses, chansons et bricolage. Laj 4-8.

• Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. Kids Nail Art & More — Bring a child, ages three to eight, to a read together and a do a mani-pedi. Waterbased nail polishes available. Space is limited.

• Tuesday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Orisirisi African Folklore Presents: Moonlight Stories — Orisirisi shares the beauty of African life and culture through storytelling. With African drumming, spirited call and response songs and fun-filled audience participation, Moonlight Stories will appeal to the child’s heart in everyone. All ages.

• Tuesday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m., Mardi Gras Fun: Movie & Masks “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” ©Walt Disney Pictures. Popcorn provided. All ages. Rated PG.

• Wednesday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m., Crochet for Kids — Step-by-step instructions and easy hands-on projects for beginners. Some materials provided. Ages eight and up. First come, first served.

Teens

• Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m., College Readiness: SAT®/ACT® Practice Sessions — Enjoy a quiet space to work on improving your scores. Ages 12-18. Preregister.

• Tuesday, Feb. 18, 4 p.m., My Library. My Life! Teen Roundtable — Share your ideas for activities you want to see happen at the library. Earn community service hours for participating. Snacks provided. Grades 5-12. First come, first served.

• Thursday, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 (All day), Homework & Research Help — Looking for help researching a topic for school or finding and applying for college scholarships? Sign up for a one-on-one session. Call to make an appointment.



For information, call 561-996-3453.