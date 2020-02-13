Belle Glade Library Happenings

Feb 13th, 2020 · by · Comments:

BELLE GLADE — The Belle Glade Branch Library located at 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade will hold the following events in February:

Adults
• Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m., “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” — This feature length documentary takes a deep dive into the lives of black girls and the practices, cultural beliefs, and policies that disrupt one of the most important factors in girls’ lives—education. Enjoy a meal followed by a film screening beginning at noon. A panel discussion will follow the film. Preregister. Shown with permission.

• Thursday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m., E-Books (Hands-on) — Learn about the Library’s e-book service, how to get e-books and what is needed to transfer an e-book to a reader. Bring your device and your account information for assistance. Preregister.

Kids
• Wednesday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m., Mamma Griot & Her Rocking Story Bag! — An engaging joyous celebration of music, the universal bonding that occurs through storytelling and the beauty of diversity. Preregister.

• Saturday, Feb. 15 and Feb. 29, 2:30 p.m., Crafternoon Stop in the story time room for a casual craft time. Ages four and up. First come, first served.

• Saturday, Feb. 15, 3:15 p.m. Bilingual Family Story Time Fun stories, puppets and a film in Spanish for kids, moms and dads. Ages four to eight.

Sábado, 15 y 29 de febrero, 3:15 p.m., Hora de cuentos bilingües — Disfruta de cuentos divertidos, marionetas y una pelicula en español para toda la familia. Edades 4-8. (45 min.)

• Wednesday, Feb. 19, 4 p.m., Jeopardy Fun: African American artists and entertainers play individually or as a team. Refreshments provided. Ages six and up. First come, first served.

• Saturday, Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m., Story Hour: French-English Session — There will be stories, rhymes, songs and crafts. Ages four to eight.

Samdi, 22 Febrye, 10:30 a.m., Heure du Conte: Français-Anglais Session. Histoires, berceuses, chansons et bricolage. Laj 4-8.

• Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. Kids Nail Art & More — Bring a child, ages three to eight, to a read together and a do a mani-pedi. Waterbased nail polishes available. Space is limited.

• Tuesday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Orisirisi African Folklore Presents: Moonlight Stories — Orisirisi shares the beauty of African life and culture through storytelling. With African drumming, spirited call and response songs and fun-filled audience participation, Moonlight Stories will appeal to the child’s heart in everyone. All ages.

• Tuesday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m., Mardi Gras Fun: Movie & Masks “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” ©Walt Disney Pictures. Popcorn provided. All ages. Rated PG.

• Wednesday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m., Crochet for Kids — Step-by-step instructions and easy hands-on projects for beginners. Some materials provided. Ages eight and up. First come, first served.

Teens
• Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m., College Readiness: SAT®/ACT® Practice Sessions — Enjoy a quiet space to work on improving your scores. Ages 12-18. Preregister.

• Tuesday, Feb. 18, 4 p.m., My Library. My Life! Teen Roundtable — Share your ideas for activities you want to see happen at the library. Earn community service hours for participating. Snacks provided. Grades 5-12. First come, first served.

• Thursday, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 (All day), Homework & Research Help — Looking for help researching a topic for school or finding and applying for college scholarships? Sign up for a one-on-one session. Call to make an appointment.

For information, call 561-996-3453.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie