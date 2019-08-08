Belle Glade Library Happenings

The Belle Glade Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St., Belle Glade, will hold the following events:

Adult activities

• Thursdays, 1 p.m.: English Exchange — Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Intermediate knowledge of the language is recommended. (two hours) Preregister.

• Tuesdays, 2 p.m.: Book-A-Librarian — Personalized attention in areas of computers, mobile devices, genealogy, online resources and more. Space is limited. First come, first served. (60 min.)Preregister.

• Friday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m. : Internet – Basic (hands-on) — Learn how to use internet browser software and search engines to find information on the internet. (60-90 minutes) Preregister.

• Saturday, Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m.: Adult Coloring Club — Space is limited. First come, first served. (60 min.) Preregister.

• Saturday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m.: Kids Spa Date — Bring a child, age 3-8, to a read together and a mani-pedi. Water-based nail polishes available. All ages. Space is limited. (90 min.) Preregister.

• Thursday, Aug. 29, 2 p.m.: E-Books (hands-on) — Learn about the library’s e-book service, how to get e-books and what is needed to transfer an e-book to a reader. Bring your device and your account information for assistance. (30 minutes to 2 hours) Preregister.

Kids activities

• Mondays, 10:30 a.m.: Baby Play Date — Features toys, baby board books, puppets, rhymes and songs. Ages 3-12 mos.(30 minutes)

• Friday, Aug. 9, all day: It’s National Book Lovers Day! — Stop by to explore new titles and rediscover some old favorites. All ages.

• Saturday, Aug, 10, 11 a.m.: LEGO® Bricks & More — Build, imagine and play with our LEGO® bricks; jumbo blocks available. Ages two and up. (45 minutes)

• Wednesday, Aug. 14, 4 p.m.: Playdough Play — Squish, knead, mold, paint and create! Dress to get messy. Ages three and up. (45 minutes)

• Saturday, Aug. 17 and 31, 2:30 p.m.: Crafternoon — Stop in the story time room for a casual craft time. Ages four and up. (45 minutes) Preregister.

• Wednesday, Aug. 21, 4 p.m.: “Minecraft” Mania — Play “Minecraft Pocket Edition” using the library’s iPad or PS4. Ages seven and up. Space is limited. (60 minutes) Preregister.

• Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5 p.m.: Pokémon Trading Card Game Night — Bring your own Pokemon cards or use the library’s TGC trainer kit. Ages seven and up. Space is limited. (90 minutes) Preregister.

Teen activities

• Saturday, Aug. 10, 2 p.m.: Back to School Makeup Workshop — Quick and easy makeup tips to rock the school year! Supplies provided. Grades 5-12. Space is limited. (60 minutes) Preregister.

• Tuesday, Aug. 20, 5 p.m.: Fortnite & Super Smash Bros. — It’s game night! Grades 5-12. Space is limited. (90 minutes) Preregister.

• Saturday, Aug. 24, 2 p.m.: Anime Club — Watch anime with your friends, talk about your favorite manga and discover new ones. Snacks provided. Grades 5-12. (60 minutes) Preregister.

