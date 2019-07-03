Belle Glade Library Happenings

BELLE GLADE — The Belle Glade Library will be holding the following events in July:

Kids

• Saturdays, July 6 and 20, 2:30 p.m., Crafternoon. Stop in the story time room for a casual craft time. Ages four and up (45 minutes) Preregister.



• Monday, July 8, 5 p.m., LEGO® Bricks & More. Build, imagine and play with the LEGO® bricks; jumbo blocks available. Ages two and up. (45 minutes)



• Wednesday, July 10, 3 p.m., Bead-Tastic Bracelets. Make your own to keep or share with a friend using our collection of cool beads. Ages six and up. (60 minutes) Preregister.



• Friday, July 12, 10:30 a.m., Morning Yoga. Bring a mat or towel to practice some poses. Ages three to 11. Space is limited. (45 minutes) Preregister.



• Friday, July 12, 2 p.m., Who’s That Pokémon? Bring your DS or Pokémon cards and get ready to battle, trade and make new friends. Refreshments provided. Ages seven and up. (60 minutes) Preregister.



• Wednesday, July 17, 10:30 a.m. or 3 p.m. and Wednesday, July 17, 3 p.m., Make & Take: Alien Slime. Create, play and learn. Ages five to 12. Space is limited. (60 minutes) Preregister.



• Friday, July 19, 2:30 p.m., Blast off Into Space: A Visit from NASA. A real NASA scientist will discuss our diverse solar system in this interactive activity. Ages five and up. (45 minutes) Preregister.



• Tuesday, July 23, 2 p.m., Transparent Language Online: French for Beginners. Learn French this summer using this simple and fun learning service. Ages eight and up. Space is limited. (60 minutes) Preregister.



• Wednesday, July 24, 3 p.m., Wii Just Dance Karaoke. Swing and sing along to the latest tunes. Bring your friends and family for a Wii dance-off! Refreshments provided. Ages seven and up. Space is limited. (90 minutes) Preregister.



• Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m., Family Movie & Crafts. ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’ ©Columbia Pictures Industries Inc. (117 minutes) Popcorn provided. Preregister. PG



• Monday, July 29, 10:30 a.m., The Amazing Mr. A’s Star Force Spectacular! Don’t miss your chance to help unleash the force in this variety-style magic show! All ages. (45 minutes) Preregister.



• Wednesdays, July 31, 10:30 a.m., July 31, 3p.m., Thank You Party & Line Dancing. Slide to the left, slide to the right and slide right into some new line dances with Ms. Elaine. We’ll have an ice cream sundae station to help you stay cool! All ages. Space is limited. (60 minutes) Preregister.

Teens

• Tuesday, July 9, 1 p.m., Reading Circle & Book Swap. Share what you are reading and favorite books with other teens. Exchange gently used copies and discover new books to take home. Refreshments provided. Fifth through 12th grades. (60 minutes) Preregister.



• Thursday, July 11, 1 p.m., Movie & Ice Cream. ‘First Man.’ ©Universal Pictures. (141 minutes) Preregister. PG-13



• Tuesdays July 16, at 5 p.m. and July 30 at 5 p.m., Fortnite & Super Smash Bros. It’s game night! Refreshments provided. Ages five to 12. Space is limited. (90 minutes) Preregister.



• Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m., Sister Spa Date. Bring your sisters ages 3-8 along to read together and then stay in for a mani-pedi. Water-based nail polishes available. Fifth through 12th grades. Space is limited. (2 hours) Preregister.



• Thursday, July 18, 1 p.m., Online Learning: Driving-Tests.org. Ace the Florida DMV permit test! Practice for the knowledge exam with test simulator mode and more. Refreshments provided. Fifth through 12th grades. Space is limited. (60 minutes) Preregister.



• Tuesday, July 23, 1 p.m., Anime Club. We’ll have K-pop versus J-pop trivia and more. Refreshments provided. Fifth through 12th grades. (60 minutes) Preregister.



• Thursday, July 25, 4 p.m., Teen Cyber Safety. Judge Sherri L. Collins, who presides in Belle Glade, shares important security tips on how to proactively protect your online information. Refreshments provided. Fifth through 12th grades. (45 minutes) Preregister.

The Belle Glade Branch Library is located at 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade. For information, call 561-996-3453.