Belle Glade food distribution planned for Friday, June 26

BELLE GLADE — Team Glades will have a Bulk Food Distribution on Friday, June 26. Drive-thru service as well as walk-up service for those without transportation will be available; also, voter registration will be available and you may update your address and/or change your party affiliation if needed. This will take place at the First Haitian Baptist Church, 200 S.W. Avenue B, Belle Glade. The Florida Community Health Center will be conducting COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to noon. This is produced by Guardians of the Glades with help from the Federation of Families, MHA, Be Well Center of Okeechobee Center, Healthier Glades and Tri-Cities.