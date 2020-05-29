Belle Glade Chamber to close for summer

BELLE GLADE — The Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce will be closed on June 1 for summer break and will reopen on Monday, Aug. 3. Even though we may not be in the office every day, we will be available by phone (calls to the chamber will be forwarded to our personal phones) and email if you need to contact us. We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable summer.

Fourth of July celebration update: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on large crowd gatherings and social distancing, our annual 4th of July celebration and fireworks are canceled. The chamber hopes to be able to celebrate the Fourth with you in 2021 with free activities for the kids, food vendors, entertainment and fireworks.