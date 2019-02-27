Belle Glade Branch Library Happenings

The Belle Glade Branch located at 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade will host the following events:

Kids Activities

Saturday, March 2, 2:30 p.m.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! Celebrate the beloved author with stories and crafts. All ages. (45 min.)

Mondays, 10:00 am

Baby Play Date

Features toys, baby board books, puppets, rhymes and songs. Ages 3-12 mos. (30 min.)

Tuesday, March 5, 4 p.m.

The Music & Magic of Mardi Gras — We’ll have music, stories, festive masks, traditional treat and more. Ages 6 and up. (45 min.) Preregister.

Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m.

Who’s That Pokemon? — Bring your DS or Pokemon cards and get ready to battle, trade and make new friends. Snacks provided. Ages 7 and up. (60 min.) Preregister.

Monday, March 11, 5 p.m.

LEGO® Bricks — Build, imagine and play with the library’s LEGO® bricks. Ages 4 & up. (45 min.)

Tuesday, March 12 & 26, 3:30 p.m.

Live Homework Help: Tutor.com — Learn about free online and come with homework. Grades K-12. (30 min.) Call to make an appointment.

Wednesday, March 13, 4 p.m.

Women Who Left Their “Stamps” on History — Fun matching games that celebrate women who have made a significant contribution to society. Refreshments provided. Ages 7 & up. (45 min.) Preregister.

Saturday, March 16, 2:30 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Crafts — Fun new craft that all children can enjoy! All ages. (60 min.)

Monday, March 18, 2 p.m.

Spring Break Make & Take — A fun and casual craft time with a variety of simple crafts. Ages 3 and up. (60 min.) Preregister.

Tuesday, March 19, 5 p.m.

Kids’ Yoga — Bring a mat or towel to practice some poses with your child as they read a story. “Let’s Move: Commit to Change Challenge” PBC teams welcome. Ages 3 and up. (30 min.) Preregister.

Tuesday, March 26, 5 p.m.

Kids’ Drive-In Movie Night — “The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.” ©Walt Disney Pictures. Sixties drive-in movie experience for toddlers and preschoolers. Materials for cardboard cars provided. Ages 2-6. (60 min.) TV-Y

Thursday, March 28, 3 p.m.

From Book to Movie: “The War With Grandpa,” by Robert Kimmel Smith — Read the book that inspired the

movie and share your thoughts with the group. Copies available in the children’s services section. Ages 9 and up. (60 min.) Preregister.

Teen Activities

Monday, March 4, 4 p.m.

My Library. My Life! Teen Roundtable — PBCLS is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year! Stop by to share your ideas for books and activities. Grades 5-12. (60 min.)

Tuesday, March 5, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6, 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 7, 3 p.m.

Teen Tech Week™: Get Connected — Create, play and learn! Ask about checking out Wi-Fi Hotspots to stay connected at home. Grades 5-12. (90 min.) Preregister.

Tuesday, March 12, 4 p.m.

College & Career Readiness Resources — Online test preparation, homework help, resources to explore careers, build job skills and more with your library card. Grades 5-12.

Tuesday, March 19, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 21, 1 p.m.

Fortnite Creative Mode Tournament — Meet up over spring break for a friendly competition. Prizes for the winners. Grades 5-12. (3 hr.) Preregister.

Saturday, March 23, 2 p.m.

Anime Club — Grades 5-12. (60 min.) Preregister.

Mon, March 25, 4 p.m.

Book Chat: “Dread Nation: Rise Up,” by Justina Ireland — Copies available in the teen section and online (e-book and e-audiobook). Pizza provided. Grades 5-12. (60 min.) Preregister.

Wednesday, March 27, 4 p.m.

Chess Club — Join other chess enthusiasts for a game or two and practice your skills. Grades 5-12. (45 min.)

For information, call 561-996-3453.