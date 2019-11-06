Belle Glade Branch Library Happenings

BELLE GLADE — The Belle Glade Branch Library located at 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade will hosts the following events in November:

Adults

• Thursday, Nov. 7, 14 & 21, 1 p.m.: English Exchange — Practicing speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Preregister.

• Saturday, Nov. 16, 10:30 a.m.: Adult Crafts — Come and enjoy the fun making a Thanksgiving craft to display in your home while celebrating the holiday with family and friends. All materials provided. Limit 10. First come, first served. Preregister.

• Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.: Kids Nail Art & More — Bring a child, age three to eight, to a read together and a mani-pedi. Water-based nail polishes available. Space is limited. Preregister.

• Thursday, Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m.: E-Books (Hands-on) — Learn about the Library’s e-book service, how to get e-books and what is needed to transfer an e-book to a reader. Bring your device and your account information for assistance. Preregister.

Kids

• Wednesdays, 10 a.m.: Toddler Read & Play — Rhymes, fingerplays, music and movement to foster print motivation for ages one to two.

• Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.: Play Dough Play — Squish, knead, mold, paint and create for ages 3 and up! Dress to get messy.

• Tuesday, Nov. 5 & 19, all day: Homework and Research Help — Looking for help researching a topic for school or finding and applying for college scholarships? Sign up for a one-on-one session. Call to make an appointment.

• Thursday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.: Read for the Record: “Thank You, Omu!,” by Oge Mora — Followed by a craft for ages 0 to six. • Saturday, Nov. 9 & 23, 2:30 p.m.: Crafternoon — Stop in the story time room for a casual craft time for ages four and up. Preregister.

• Saturday, Nov. 9 & 23, 3:15 p.m.: Bilingual Family Story Time — Fun stories, puppets and a film in Spanish for kids ages four to eight, moms and dads.

Sábado, 09 y 23 de noviembre, 3:15 p.m.: Hora de cuentos bilingües — Disfruta de cuentos divertidos, marionetas y una pelicula en español para toda la familia. Edades 4-8.

• Wednesday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m.: Suzy Hammer’s Bookworm — Celebrate Families Reading Together with this enthusiastic reading superhero! For all ages. Preregister.

• Wednesday, Nov. 13, 4 p.m.: Bingo Mania — Synonyms, homophones, grammar, math bingo and more for ages seven and up.

• Thursday, Nov. 14 & 21, 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time — Thematic stories, rhymes, songs and fun activities to reinforce prereading skills for ages three to five.

• Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m.: Families Reading Together & Bubble Party — Features the book, “What a Treasure!,” by Jane Hillenbrand. For all ages. Preregister.

• Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m.: Movie & Craft — “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.” ©Warner Bros. Popcorn provided. For all ages. Preregister. PG

• Monday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m.: “Minecraft” Mania Play “Minecraft Pocket Edition” using the Library’s iPad or PS4.For ages seven and up. Limit 10. Preregister.

Teens

• Tuesday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.: Super Smash Bros.® & Mario Kart® — Game on! Grades 5-12. Space is limited. Preregister.



For information, call 561-996-3453.