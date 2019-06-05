Belle Glade Branch Library Happenings

Jun 5th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Adults
• Tuesdays, 2 p.m., Book-A-Librarian. Personalized attention in areas of computers, mobile devices, genealogy, online resources and more. Space is limited. Preregister. (60 minutes)
• Saturday, June 15, 10:30 a.m., Adult Coloring Club. Space is limited. Preregister.
• Thursday, June 27, 2 p.m. E-Books (Hands-on). Learn about the Library’s e-book service, how to get e-books and what is needed to transfer an e-book to a reader. Bring your device and your account information for assistance. Preregister. (30 minutes to 2 hours)

Kids
• Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Baby Play Date. Features toys, baby board books, puppets, rhymes and songs. Ages 3-12 months. (30 minutes)
• Wednesday, June 5, 3:15 p.m., LEGO® Bricks & More. Build, imagine and play with their LEGO® bricks; jumbo blocks available. Ages 2 and up. (45 minutes)
• Saturday, June 8, 2:30 p.m., Fun Father’s Day Crafts. Get creative with their supplies and your imagination to create the perfect gift. Ages 4 and up. Preregister. (45 min.)
• Monday, June 10, 17 and 24, 2 p.m., Grades K-2, Read and Paint. Each week features leveled books and art projects. Refreshments provided. Space is limited. Refreshments (45 minutes)
• Monday, June 10, 17 and 24, 3 p.m., Grades 3-5. Read and Paint. Refreshments provided. Space is limited. Refreshments. (45 minutes)
• Wednesday, June 12, 10:30 a.m., Books in Space with Magician Brent Gregory! Celebrate the summer with amazing magic, audience participation, music and more! All ages. Preregister. (45 minutes)
• Thursday, June 13, 20 and 27, 3:15 p.m., Crochet for Kids. Step-by-step instructions and easy hands-on projects for beginners. Some materials provided. Ages 9 and up. Space is limited. Preregister. (60 minutes)
• Friday, June 14, 10:30 a.m., Morning Yoga. Bring a mat or towel to practice some poses. Ages 3-11. Space is limited. Preregister. (45 minutes)
• Friday, June 14, 2 p.m., Who’s That Pokémon? Bring your DS or Pokémon cards and get ready to battle, trade and make new friends. Refreshments provided. Preregister. Ages 7 and up. (60 minutes)
• Wednesday, June 19, 10:30 a.m., or 3 p.m., Make & Take: Galaxy Slime. Ages 5-12. Space is limited. Preregister. (60 min.)
• Saturday, June 22, 2:30 p.m., Crafternoon. Stop in the story time room for a casual craft time. Ages 4 and up. Preregister. (45 minutes)
• Tuesday, June 25, 2 p.m., Tansparent Language Online: French for Beginners. Learn French this summer using this simple and fun learning service. Ages 8 and up. Space is limited. Preregister. (60 minutes)
• Thursday, June 27, 10:30 a.m., NASA Lander Touchdown Challenge. Design and build a shock-absorbing system that will protect two astronauts when they land. Presented by PBC 4-H. Ages 7-12. Space is limited. Preregister. (90 minutes)
• Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m., Family Movie & Crafts. “Mary Poppins Returns.” ©Walt Disney Pictures. Popcorn provided. All ages. Preregister. PG (130 minutes)

Teens
• Thursday, June 6, 2 p.m., Movie and Ice Cream: D-Day 75th Anniversary! “Saving Private Ryan.” ©Paramount Pictures. Preregister. Not rated. (170 minutes)
• Tuesday, June 11, 2 p.m., Reading Circle & Book Swap. Share what you are reading and favorite books with other teens. Exchange gently used copies and discover new books to take home. Refreshments provided. Grades 5-12. Preregister. (60 minutes)
• Thursday, June 13, 10:30 a.m., Online Learning: Driving-Tests.org. Ace the DMV permit test! Join us to practice road signs. Refreshments provided. Grades 5-12. Preregister. (60 min.)
• Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m., Sister Spa Date. Bring your sisters ages 3 to 8 along to read together and then stay in for a manipedi. Water-based nail polishes available. Grades 5-12. Space is limited. (2 hours)
• Tuesday, June 18 and 25, 5 p.m., Fortnite & Super Smash Bros. It’s game night! Grades 5-12. Space is limited. Preregister. (2 hours)
• Thursday, June 20, 10:30 a.m., Anime Club. There will be Dragon Ball Z trivia and more. Refreshments provided. Grades 5-12. Space is limited. Preregister. (60 minutes)

The Belle Glade Branch Library is located at 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade. For information, call 561-996-3453.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie