Belle Glade Branch Library Happenings

Adults

• Tuesdays, 2 p.m., Book-A-Librarian. Personalized attention in areas of computers, mobile devices, genealogy, online resources and more. Space is limited. Preregister. (60 minutes)

• Saturday, June 15, 10:30 a.m., Adult Coloring Club. Space is limited. Preregister.

• Thursday, June 27, 2 p.m. E-Books (Hands-on). Learn about the Library’s e-book service, how to get e-books and what is needed to transfer an e-book to a reader. Bring your device and your account information for assistance. Preregister. (30 minutes to 2 hours)

Kids

• Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Baby Play Date. Features toys, baby board books, puppets, rhymes and songs. Ages 3-12 months. (30 minutes)

• Wednesday, June 5, 3:15 p.m., LEGO® Bricks & More. Build, imagine and play with their LEGO® bricks; jumbo blocks available. Ages 2 and up. (45 minutes)

• Saturday, June 8, 2:30 p.m., Fun Father’s Day Crafts. Get creative with their supplies and your imagination to create the perfect gift. Ages 4 and up. Preregister. (45 min.)

• Monday, June 10, 17 and 24, 2 p.m., Grades K-2, Read and Paint. Each week features leveled books and art projects. Refreshments provided. Space is limited. Refreshments (45 minutes)

• Monday, June 10, 17 and 24, 3 p.m., Grades 3-5. Read and Paint. Refreshments provided. Space is limited. Refreshments. (45 minutes)

• Wednesday, June 12, 10:30 a.m., Books in Space with Magician Brent Gregory! Celebrate the summer with amazing magic, audience participation, music and more! All ages. Preregister. (45 minutes)

• Thursday, June 13, 20 and 27, 3:15 p.m., Crochet for Kids. Step-by-step instructions and easy hands-on projects for beginners. Some materials provided. Ages 9 and up. Space is limited. Preregister. (60 minutes)

• Friday, June 14, 10:30 a.m., Morning Yoga. Bring a mat or towel to practice some poses. Ages 3-11. Space is limited. Preregister. (45 minutes)

• Friday, June 14, 2 p.m., Who’s That Pokémon? Bring your DS or Pokémon cards and get ready to battle, trade and make new friends. Refreshments provided. Preregister. Ages 7 and up. (60 minutes)

• Wednesday, June 19, 10:30 a.m., or 3 p.m., Make & Take: Galaxy Slime. Ages 5-12. Space is limited. Preregister. (60 min.)

• Saturday, June 22, 2:30 p.m., Crafternoon. Stop in the story time room for a casual craft time. Ages 4 and up. Preregister. (45 minutes)

• Tuesday, June 25, 2 p.m., Tansparent Language Online: French for Beginners. Learn French this summer using this simple and fun learning service. Ages 8 and up. Space is limited. Preregister. (60 minutes)

• Thursday, June 27, 10:30 a.m., NASA Lander Touchdown Challenge. Design and build a shock-absorbing system that will protect two astronauts when they land. Presented by PBC 4-H. Ages 7-12. Space is limited. Preregister. (90 minutes)

• Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m., Family Movie & Crafts. “Mary Poppins Returns.” ©Walt Disney Pictures. Popcorn provided. All ages. Preregister. PG (130 minutes)

Teens

• Thursday, June 6, 2 p.m., Movie and Ice Cream: D-Day 75th Anniversary! “Saving Private Ryan.” ©Paramount Pictures. Preregister. Not rated. (170 minutes)

• Tuesday, June 11, 2 p.m., Reading Circle & Book Swap. Share what you are reading and favorite books with other teens. Exchange gently used copies and discover new books to take home. Refreshments provided. Grades 5-12. Preregister. (60 minutes)

• Thursday, June 13, 10:30 a.m., Online Learning: Driving-Tests.org. Ace the DMV permit test! Join us to practice road signs. Refreshments provided. Grades 5-12. Preregister. (60 min.)

• Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m., Sister Spa Date. Bring your sisters ages 3 to 8 along to read together and then stay in for a manipedi. Water-based nail polishes available. Grades 5-12. Space is limited. (2 hours)

• Tuesday, June 18 and 25, 5 p.m., Fortnite & Super Smash Bros. It’s game night! Grades 5-12. Space is limited. Preregister. (2 hours)

• Thursday, June 20, 10:30 a.m., Anime Club. There will be Dragon Ball Z trivia and more. Refreshments provided. Grades 5-12. Space is limited. Preregister. (60 minutes)

The Belle Glade Branch Library is located at 725 N.W. Fourth St. in Belle Glade. For information, call 561-996-3453.