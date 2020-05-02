Being stuck at home sure can be sweet

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/

CLEWISTON — The do-it-yourself kits from Senful Sweets allow people to have fun decorating at home.

CLEWISTON — Some readers remember an article written in January about a talented local baker who was born and and raised in Clewiston, and owns Senful Sweets.

Altovise “Tobi” Allen-Johnson, an Army veteran, mother of four, grandmother and survivor of lupus, has been active even throughout the pandemic, as her talent for making beautiful sweet treats has continued to be in high demand.

However, true to her personality as an artist, she is always looking for new ideas and coming up with different creations. Recently, she started making DIY take-home kits to help entertain families stuck in isolation. The kits allow kids and adults to play with frosting and develop their decorating skills, a creative but tasty, fun project. Some have reported they have held friendly decorating competitions, to stave off boredom during these days of staying at home.

“I thought what a fun activity for the kids to enjoy while home quarantined that the whole family could enjoy,” explained Tobi. “Kits are $25 or two or more are $20 each. You get your choice of six cupcakes or two, 6-inch cakes with three colors of buttercream frosting and sprinkles for decorating,” she said.

Families have begun posting videos of their frosting-filled gatherings, and photos of their creations, on social media — even inspiring a few cake decorating Zoom meetings, so that even those who couldn’t get together could join in on the fun.

“I loved choosing the bright colors and making my own dessert. It even had really cool sprinkles,” exclaimed Heidi, whose mother had purchased a kit for her and her brother. She went on, “This is really a different and fun activity, I hope we get to do it again and again!”

If you’d like to try out your “Cake Boss” skills, Senful Sweets owner Tobi can be reached by phone at ‪863-233-8845 or by emailing altoviseva@gmail.com. She also invites everyone to check out her many delectable creations offered on her Facebook page, Senful Sweets, at facebook.com/SenfulSweets04/. She is available for custom orders as well.